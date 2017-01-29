CLOSE
Home
News
Results
Profiles
Discussions
Videos
Videos
Contact Us
Write For Us
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Home
News
Results
WWE Royal Rumble PPV Live Results
NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Results (01/28) – Bobby Roode Wins The NXT Championship
WWE NXT Live Results From Houston, Texas (01/26): Nakamura & Dillinger vs. Joe & Roode Headline
WWE SmackDown Live Results (01/24) – Orton vs. Harper, WWE Royal Rumble Go-Home Show!
WWE RAW Results (01/23) – Royal Rumble Go-Home Show, Goldberg And Undertaker Return, More!
Profiles
Discussions
Videos
Videos
ՙ
----------> WE ARE HIRING FOR ALL POSITIONS! PROWRESTLING.COM IS LOOKING FOR HELP
HEADLINES
All
TNA News
WWE News
WWE Royal Rumble PPV Live Results
Jan 29, 2017
169
Royal Rumble coverage will begin at 7PM EST. Continue refreshing the page for the latest updates. Introduction for the rumble begins as pyro goes off. Bayley's...
Shawn Michaels Appears Tonight (Video), Royal Rumble Attendance, WWE Network Issues
Jan 29, 2017
36
- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared in front of his hometown crowd at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas tonight as...
WWE Royal Rumble: Charlotte vs. Bayley (RAW Women’s Title Match)
Jan 29, 2017
WWE Royal Rumble: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Vs. Cesaro & Sheamus (Pre-Show)
Jan 29, 2017
WWE Social Media Accounts Hacked Saturday Night (Photos)
Jan 29, 2017
WWE Royal Rumble: Sasha Banks Vs. Nia Jax (Pre-Show)
Jan 29, 2017
WWE Royal Rumble: Natalya, Mickie James, Alexa Bliss Vs. Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Naomi (Pre-Show)
Jan 29, 2017
Backstage News On The Seth Rollins & Triple H’s Storyline Angle At ‘NXT Takeover’
Jan 29, 2017
Becky Lynch On A Women’s Royal Rumble: “I Don’t Think We’re That Far Away”
Jan 29, 2017
New Champions Crowned On The WWE Royal Rumble Pre-Show Kickoff (Video)
Jan 29, 2017
Roman Reigns On Tomorrow’s Generation, The Importance Of The Royal Rumble, More
Jan 29, 2017
CM Punk On UFC Return: “I’m Throwing Names At Dana White, Opponents and Dates”
Jan 29, 2017
WWE Champion AJ Styles Gets Ready To Face John Cena (Video)
Jan 29, 2017
AJ Styles Talks About John Cena Working Indies, Responds To “Today” Hosts, More
Jan 29, 2017
WWE Royal Rumble Betting Favorites For Tonight
Jan 29, 2017
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View
Jan 29, 2017
NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Results (01/28) – Bobby Roode Wins The NXT Championship
Jan 29, 2017
Jim Ross Says Kurt Angle May Wrestle One More WWE Match
Jan 29, 2017
AJ Styles On Wanting To Face Kurt Angle In WWE
Jan 29, 2017
Roman Reigns Arrives For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble (Video)
Jan 29, 2017
Kenny Omega’s Royal Rumble Tweet
Jan 29, 2017
Royal Rumble entrants
Jan 29, 2017
PWX X-16 Tournament Night 2 Review
Jan 29, 2017
International tournament in U.K.
Jan 28, 2017
Royal Rumble 2017 rumors
Jan 28, 2017
Countdown to the Demon
Jan 28, 2017
Videos
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax: Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson – Raw Tag Team Title Match: Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
Baron Corbin plans to beat up 29 Superstars: Royal Rumble Exclusive, Jan. 29, 2017
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
James Ellsworth remains hopeful that he will enter: Royal Rumble Exclusive, Jan. 29, 2017
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
Dolph Ziggler doesn’t show up just “once a year”: Royal Rumble Exclusive, Jan. 29, 2017
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
Bayley gets set for the biggest match of her career: Royal Rumble Exclusive, Jan. 29, 2017
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
WWE Champion AJ Styles Gets Ready To Face John Cena (Video)
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
Big Cass has his sights set on headlining WrestleMania 33: Royal Rumble Exclusive, Jan. 29, 2017
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
Sami Zayn looks to ride his momentum into the match: Royal Rumble Exclusive, Jan. 29, 2017
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
Kurt Angle slams onto the canvas: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
Enzo tells Noelle Foley she’s nothing special on Holy Foley
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
Kane shows off his immense strength by lifting Big Show over-the-top-rope: Royal Rumble 2002
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan relives his victory in the first Royal Rumble Match – Remember the Rumble
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017
More Videos
Discussions
WWE
TNA
General Wrestling
Women of Wrestling
History of Wrestling
Fan Fiction
The Welcome Mat
Off-Topic
The Nerdery
The Sports Empire
Entertainment
World Issues
Video Games & Technology
Arts & Graphics
Suggestion Box
Indy Zone
All
TNA News
WWE News
WWE Royal Rumble PPV Live Results
Jan 29, 2017
Shawn Michaels Appears Tonight (Video), Royal Rumble Attendance, WWE Network Issues
Jan 29, 2017
WWE Royal Rumble: Charlotte vs. Bayley (RAW Women’s Title Match)
Jan 29, 2017
WWE Royal Rumble: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Vs. Cesaro & Sheamus (Pre-Show)
Jan 29, 2017
WWE Social Media Accounts Hacked Saturday Night (Photos)
Jan 29, 2017
Follow Us
© Copyright 1991-2016 Samson Internet Properties Inc. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any wrestling organization.
Contact Us
Privacy Policy