Monday, January 9, 2017
** SPOILER ** Major Title Change At Sunday’s TNA Tapings (Photo)
Jan 9, 2017
446
- It happened, Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards at this past Sunday's TNA television tapings to become a 4-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Lashley...
Kevin Owens On Goldberg Being The Enemy, His Friendship With Chris Jericho, More
Jan 9, 2017
336
- WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently took part in ESPN's Jonathan Coachman's 'One Word' segment, check out the highlights below: On fellow WWE Superstar...
Honorary WWE Superstar Drax Shadow Passes Away
Jan 9, 2017
Mick Foley’s Proudest Moment: Barbed Wire Death Match Against Terry Funk
Jan 9, 2017
Al Snow On How Pro Wrestling Has Changed, Who ‘Pissed Away’ Their Shot In TNA, More
Jan 9, 2017
John Cena Posts Kenny Omega Photo On His Instagram
Jan 9, 2017
Bruce Prichard On Who Came Up With Nation Of Domination, The Rock Turning Heel, More
Jan 9, 2017
Jim Ross On Braun Strowman’s Development, Jeff Jarrett’s Return To TNA, More
Jan 9, 2017
Tonight’s WWE RAW Preview: The Undertaker And Shawn Michaels Set To Return
Jan 9, 2017
Kassius Ohno Makes WWE NXT In-Ring Return (Photos)
Jan 9, 2017
WWE Performance Center Recruits Outline Their Goals For 2017 (Video)
Jan 9, 2017
WWE Superstars Who Dissed John Cena (Video)
Jan 9, 2017
The Fallout From Maryse Slapping Renee Young (Video)
Jan 9, 2017
WWE Live Event Results From Bossier City (01/07) – WWE Title Match, John Cena In Action, More
Jan 9, 2017
WrestleMania 34 Update
Jan 8, 2017
Bruce Prichard Explains Why WWE Dropped King Of The Ring As A PPV Event, Comments On Sting
Jan 8, 2017
Alex Riley Says Incident With John Cena Changed The Path Of His Career, Comments On CM Punk’s WWE Departure
Jan 8, 2017
Enzo Amore Suffers Injury, Nikki Bella Battling The Flu, Mick Foley Reflects On Match With Terry Funk
Jan 8, 2017
Tommy End Receives New NXT Name, Patrick Clark Calls Out ‘Trash’ Wrestling Fans
Jan 8, 2017
Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Want To Reform Bullet Club With Finn Balor In WWE
Jan 8, 2017
Mensa Match Reviews #5
Jan 8, 2017
Braun Strowman: One Giant Step at a Time
Jan 7, 2017
Roman Reigns Responds To RAW Announcement
Jan 6, 2017
The Rock Responds To WWE’s Attitude Era RAW Flashback
Jan 6, 2017
WWE Reveals All Competitors For UK Championship Tournament
Jan 6, 2017
** SPOILERS ** Partial TNA Impact Tapings For January 12th
Jan 6, 2017
William Regal vs. Kassius Ohno: WWE NXT, April 10, 2013
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
WWE Performance Center Recruits Outline Their Goals For 2017 (Video)
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
WWE Superstars Who Dissed John Cena (Video)
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
The Undertaker returns to the canvas: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
Brock Lesnar is surprised by the return of The Undertaker: Raw, Feb. 24, 2014
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
FULL MATCH — Edge vs. Shawn Michaels: Royal Rumble 2005
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
16 Northern Lights suplexes that will have you seeing stars: WWE Fury
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch – WWE Divas Title Match: Royal Rumble 2016
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
Kassius Ohno confronts William Regal: WWE NXT, March 20, 2013
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
Kassius Ohno vs. CJ Parker: WWE NXT, Aug. 8, 2012
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
Richie Steamboat & The Usos vs. Kassius Ohno & The Ascension: WWE NXT, Oct. 17, 2012
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
Trent Barreta vs. Kassius Ohno: WWE NXT, Nov. 7, 2012
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
Evolution vs The Dudley Boyz – WWE World Tag Team Title Tables Match: Royal Rumble 2004
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
Mirrored Double Team Maneuvers: WWE Top 10
by
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
Jan 9, 2017
