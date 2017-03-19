10 Matches Officially Announced – Updated WrestleMania 33 Card

There are 10 matches officially announced for WrestleMania. Although WWE indicated on Smackdown Live that Shane McMahon would be the opponent for AJ Styles at WrestleMania, the match is not “official” in the storylines because Styles is “fired” and Daniel Bryan indicated that McMahon was not in his right state of mind when he came out at the end of Smackdown Live.

So, as of now, the following matches have been “officially” announced for the show:

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (Champion) vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Championship

Bayley (Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss vs. all of the Smackdown women who are available to compete

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

United States Championship

Chris Jericho (Champion) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (Champion) vs. Austin Aries

Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Champion) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Names announced so far: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins

The New Day will host the show

Matches that will be added but not announced on TV yet:

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

WrestleMania 33 will take place on Sunday, April 2 from Orlando, Fl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl.