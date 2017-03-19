10 Matches Officially Announced – Updated WrestleMania 33 Card
There are 10 matches officially announced for WrestleMania. Although WWE indicated on Smackdown Live that Shane McMahon would be the opponent for AJ Styles at WrestleMania, the match is not “official” in the storylines because Styles is “fired” and Daniel Bryan indicated that McMahon was not in his right state of mind when he came out at the end of Smackdown Live.
So, as of now, the following matches have been “officially” announced for the show:
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (Champion) vs. Randy Orton
Raw Women’s Championship
Bayley (Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks
Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss vs. all of the Smackdown women who are available to compete
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
United States Championship
Chris Jericho (Champion) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (Champion) vs. Austin Aries
Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Champion) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Names announced so far: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins
The New Day will host the show
Matches that will be added but not announced on TV yet:
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
WrestleMania 33 will take place on Sunday, April 2 from Orlando, Fl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl.