Backstage Update On Drew Galloway Leaving TNA

– As noted, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Drew Galloway announced that he is officially parting ways with TNA.

“Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together,” Galloway tweeted. “I’ll miss everyone & I’ll see you down that long road”

According to PWInsider, Galloway informed TNA of his decision to leave the company on Sunday evening.

It was noted that Galloway and TNA were involved in on-going negotiations but the company failed to finalize the deal these past two weeks, which led to Galloway to pursue opportunities elsewhere. It’s believe TNA’s offer promised Gallowy he would have been one of the top stars in the promotion moving forward.

Galloway debuted in TNA in January of 2015.