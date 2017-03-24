Bayley Reveals Idea For Ring Entrance At WrestleMania 33

RAW Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with ComicBook.com to promote next Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On entering WrestleMania 33 with the title:

“[It will be] Weird. Real weird. My family keeps texting me saying I can’t believe you’re going to be … we didn’t even I’d be a part of WrestleMania when my family booked the tickets, they were just we’re going to be there to support you know matter what … and if you’re on the show great and if you’re not, we’ll just hang out during the week. Now they’re like “not only are you having a match but you’re going in as champion!” It’s really crazy for it to be in Orlando where it all started for me at Full Sail as a little kid with a dream.”

On an idea she has for her WrestleMania 33 ring entrance:

“You know how Cena had all his people who were dressed like him … wouldn’t it be cool if I had people who were wearing the inflatable costumes … because they do exist. They have come to NXT shows. If I just had a bunch of people who were dressed up as those … You’ll have to wait and see, though.”