Updated Lineup For Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 Pay-Per-View

– Check out the following confirmed lineup for WrestleMania 33, which will be available live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network on Sunday evening, April 2nd:
WRESTLEMANIA 33 LINEUP
* Bill Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar [WWE Universal Title]
* Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton [WWE Title]
* The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
* Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax [RAW Women’s Title]
* Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Every Available Woman On SmackDown Live Roster [SmackDown Live Women’s Title]
* Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens [WWE United States Title]
* Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin [WWE Intercontinental Title]
* Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries [WWE Cruiserweight Title]
* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus [RAW Tag-Team Titles]
* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
* Fourth Annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
* WrestleMania 33 Hosts — The New Day