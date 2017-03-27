Updated Lineup For Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 Pay-Per-View

– Check out the following confirmed lineup for WrestleMania 33, which will be available live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network on Sunday evening, April 2nd:

WRESTLEMANIA 33 LINEUP

* Bill Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar [WWE Universal Title]

* Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton [WWE Title]

* The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

* Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax [RAW Women’s Title]

* Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Every Available Woman On SmackDown Live Roster [SmackDown Live Women’s Title]

* Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens [WWE United States Title]

* Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin [WWE Intercontinental Title]

* Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries [WWE Cruiserweight Title]

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus [RAW Tag-Team Titles]

* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

* Fourth Annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* WrestleMania 33 Hosts — The New Day