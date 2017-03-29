New Match Announced For WWE NXT ‘Takeover: Orlando’

– The team of Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY’s Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross has been officially announced for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event.

Check out the current card for Saturday:

– NXT Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

– NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

– Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain

– Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

– Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross