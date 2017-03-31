Top 5 moments from Wrestlemania I-X

Top 5 moments from first 10 Wrestlemania’s

Tito Santana def Masked Executioner (Buddy Rose) from Wrestlemania March 31, 1985

I bet you might be wondering why I am reviewing this match. When watching this as a kid all those years ago, it wasn’t the match that stood out as the best by any means, but it has grown a little on me. This match starts this mega card with some great action. Tito Santana at one time sends the Executioner over the top rope to the outside and the Executioner lands on a chair and just takes a seat for a second. Santana could always get a crowd excited and into the story he was telling. I wonder if these guys knew what they were kicking off…..I mean the machine that WWE has become was, I think, only something that Vince McMahon saw in his head. The opening match of a wrestling card that was not really done on a scale as big at the time should be remembered, if not for the story they told between the ropes but for the start of making history. Wrestlemania began with a vision from McMahon but these guys literally got it off the ground!

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat def Randy “Macho Man” Savage for the Intercontinental Championship at Wrestlemania III March 29, 1987

This match is one of the best of all time. If you are a fan of professional wrestling, this match has to be on your ‘best of’. If you haven’t seen this one in it’s entirety (lasts for 14:35) please check it out. You will not be disappointed, I promise. They kept everybody in attendance engaged and put on a clinic for anyone coming after them.

Hulk Hogan def Andre “The Giant” to retain the WWE World Championship at Wrestlemania III March 29, 1987

No doubt about it, this goes down as one of the biggest moments in wrestling history. Watching Hogan walk up to Andre and seeing all of those flash bulbs go off, you could just feel the magnitude of this match. Long time friends fighting each other for the championship was done so well, the months prior saw Andre turn on Hogan and challenge him for the title. I don’t think that the Pontiac Silverdome would have been as packed if this match wasn’t on the card.

Randy “Macho Man” Savage wins the WWE Championship Tournament Wrestlemania IV March 27, 1988

This was the first time that the WWE Heavyweight Championship was to change hands at a Wrestlemania. The way this tournament was booked couldn’t have been better…this scenario started with the twin referees match that happened on a Saturday Night’s Main Event in February of that year between Hogan and Andre. Andre ‘sells’ the title to Ted DiBiase and the title becomes vacant a few days later. Savage would wrestle in four matches that night and go on and become victorious over DiBiase and win his first championship.

Hulk Hogan def Randy “Macho Man” Savage for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Wrestlemania V April 2, 1989

The Mega Powers exploding couldn’t have been bigger or hotter at the time. This feud has always been one of my favorites to watch on the Network time and time again. A good match lasting almost 18 minutes tells a tremendous story of friend vs friend turning into jealousy and hatred. If you have the time and want to take the effort, check out the TV shows leading up to this match in 1989, you will see what I am talking about.

With everything that has been going on this week, I will be writing about the next 10 Wrestlemania’s soon. What do you guys think about this list?