– As noted, The Hardys made their long-awaited return to WWE last night at WrestleMania 33 defeating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to become the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Anderson tweeted the following on “deleting” The Hardys:

Last night at #Wrestlemania33 Matt n Jeff returned.

It wasn't fair.

We weren't prepared for The Hardy brothers..

Time to #Delete them…. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) April 3, 2017