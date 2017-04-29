The Things That Stop Me Sleeping 29/04/17

Another week, another week of being awake far longer than I should thinking over the trivial things from this week in WWE. From Drew Gulak, to Y2J and Ambrose, to Nikki Cross and plenty of other trivial things.

So this week, Braun launched Kalisto off the stage after losing a dumpster match. Charlotte and Naomi had the main event interrupted by the Natalya led mutually disrespected stable. There was still no Roman. And Orton and Rowan gave us a decent brawl . None of this kept me awake. I’m slowly coming round to admitting the petty things are what stops me sleeping. But it’s the little cogs that make the big ones turn. It’s all important. Or maybe I have issues? Either way, here’s what kept me up this week.

The past is not forgotten

Jericho and Ambrose met in the ring during their Raw opening segment with The Miz. It could have been so easy for WWE to ignore their past. They’ve done it plenty of times before. In a world where wrestlers can change the colour of their hat at a moment’s notice, former adversaries often end up tagging together, especially further up the card. This has kept me awake for years. So when Ambrose and Jericho stood in the ring together I was expecting their history to be completely ignored.

Instead, it was not only acknowledged but played up throughout the night. Despite both being on the side of fan favourites, Ambrose held up his hands to destroying the iconic lite-brite jacket. Jericho remembered him owing $15K for it. Ambrose had a gift, a replacement jacket. Jericho wore it and even appeased Ambrose later in the night by seemingly taking him off the list. But he went back on it, not everything can be forgiven.

Y2J and Ambrose gave us some funny moments on a rather lacklustre Raw by playing up what they had done to each other, playing on their habits and generally making peace, whilst punching Miz. This not only helped with the TV time spent on them but endeared both with the fans further, as well as made it stand out on a forgettable show. It would be nice if WWE could learn from this going forward, and have newly found tag partners for the night with history acknowledge it, rather than pretend all good guys get along and all villains enjoy working with others.

Getting Payback on the fans

I have a friend who is a massive fan of the Marvel Superhero movies. There for the first showing every time. He explained to me the surreal yet steadfast rule that when the movie ends, no one gets up. People who were asleep were suddenly awake and everyone waited with smiles on their faces. The post credit scene. Nick Fury would show up and help tie all the movies together, if they were lucky more than once.

Payback this Sunday feels very much the same, although without the joy and anticipation. It almost feels like revenge on the fans. Wrestlemania was the blockbuster, the past few weeks have been the credits, with the shake-up being the first bonus scene. And now we’re all just waiting for Samuel L. Jackson to bounce out and do his eye patch thing but its not coming.

With most of the matches being finishes to feuds that no longer exist due to the shake-up, Payback could not feel any less important if they tried. Which they have been doing, apparently. The Universal title isn’t involved, the WWE and the US title already have No.1 contenders lined up and other feuds are ready to go. Payback seems like something that has to happen, rather than something people want to happen.

Whilst I’m a big fan of feuds having a proper ending, not all of these need an end. The ambiguity over who is better could remain for the future. The anger of not being able to finish their feud could be part of what fuels a competitor for the coming months. Instead, we’re getting a lazily thrown together scene which ties in but doesn’t progress the story. Nick Fury would be so unimpressed.

Beat the Clock doesn’t help beaten opponents

Beat the clock has always been a strange way to get a number one contender. I get that there must be a way but timed matches helps no one. The Colons have been in a feud with American Alpha and yet their match was over in less than five minutes. Breezango won their match against enhancement talent Ascension in under five minutes as well. This does nothing for the tag division, other than provide a new number one contender. Which is fine, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of the division.

Wouldn’t more have been accomplished if the Uso’s themselves had set the time against a local team, Alphas and the Colons had fought past the time and therefore been eliminated from contention, and then Breezango had pulled off the surprise quick win? Come to think of it, even the commentators were forced to point out the slow pace of the Colons in relation to the match. Not a good sign.

Beat the Clock is best preserved for when the opportunity arises to push a monster/s that routinely makes quick work of his or their opponents. It’s how you would get the Authors of Pain in the number one contender spot, as hasty destruction is their MO. Any other time, and it does more damage than good. I’m happy that Breezango are getting a chance to show what they can do, but already they’re presented as fortunate, rather than a legit threat. This is due to the outdated procedure that got them there. Beat the Clock should be preserved for a more opportune time.

Stealing the title to save it

Traditionally, I hate the stolen title belt routine. It keeps me awake regardless of the title in question. This week, Jinder Mahal and his tastelessly yet expensively attired friends ran a hit and grab on WWE Champion Randy Orton. This led to Jinder holding the title up in the sun roof of a limo as they made their getaway.

But maybe this time, it’s not the worst idea. Keeping the title belt away from the House of Horrors match may be for the best. The quicker that can be dealt with the better, no need to drag down the title as well as Bray Wyatt. (I’ve given hope up of Wyatt winning, as fun as it would be.) And it gives Orton a reason to dislike and pursue Jinder. But most of all, it gives me plenty of reasons to stay awake giggling, as I listen to the commentators try to describe the entire angle without saying ‘belt’. We know what it is, guys.

Gulak getting it done

On 205 Live, one of my favourite things ever happened. The last time I remember it happening was Jericho delivering a Codebreaker to Kevin Owens. Drew Gulak interfered in Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese’s match by pulling Nese out of the way as Mustafa ascended to the top rope. Nese hit the deck, and looked unhappy with Gulak’s intervention, until it was announced, much to Ali’s unhappiness, that Nese had won via DQ.

Letter of the law, as the commentators explained. I’ve often been left awake in my bed wondering why more heels don’t do this more to help win matches. Yes, it wouldn’t work if everyone did it but it could be a nice angle if just the one person did so. Gulak has opened the eyes of those on the side of villainy to what is possible with a little sacrifice. This must be what he means by a better 205 Live.

I liked his discussion with Cory Graves on the announce booth as he swayed the previously objectionable Graves round to his way of thinking. Gulak is a talented technical wrestler and knowing styles make matches, he could be a great character for the mid card of 205 Live. He has already shown he can mentally hang by thinking outside the box, rather than flying headfirst into it.

UK still needs to arrive, but getting there

Tyler Bate recorded another UK title defence by beating 205 Live’s Jack Gallagher on NXT this week. I find the UK Championship to be something that constantly baffles me. I like it, and want to believe in it more, but I don’t see why you have to have a dated moustache to defend or challenge for it.

Tyler Bate has not inspired me since I’ve seen him. Not that I think poorly of him, I just don’t like his British throwback style. Whilst there’s a place for the carny showman, I like a bit more intensity and explosiveness from my champions. In the UK tournament, I thought Tyler was the least impressive of the main names that were signed up. The match with Gallagher however, was a step in the right direction.

Tyler has clearly been hitting the gym, and the match was a nice technical bout that seemed to be cut short but did well whilst it lasted. More of this and when the planned weekly show comes around, there may be a champion to carry the show. After all, Tyler has his whole career in front of him, it can only get better (I hope). The UK title is still some way off as arriving as far as legitimately thought of titles go, but it’s getting there.

My Cross to bear

Nikki Cross is swiftly becoming my favourite female wrestler not named Asuka on NXT. The Glaswegian gal is now one of my highlights every time she’s on screen and it seemingly came out of nowhere. She was for a while she was just the crazy accomplice of Sanity, and whilst she retains that role, she is now also being highlighted as a competitor in her own right. And she is doing better and better every time she is given the opportunity.

Her performance on this week’s NXT was great from start to finish. Hijacking the opening made sense given her crazy persona. Her calling out of Ruby Riot without actually touching the microphone was weird and managed to stay just the right side of becoming adorable. She is a crazy heel and stuck to it during the first pull apart brawl. After Ruby had done a good job explaining her issue with Nikki backstage, the second brawl was even better. The image of Nikki being carried away by staff, each picking a limb, superbly set her up as a crazy loose cannon that they couldn’t trust on her own two feet.

I’m looking forward to this feud more and more as they build it. I’m hoping they’re setting Nikki up to be the first challenger for whomever it is that takes the title off of Asuka. She may not be quite ready for the title just yet but she is improving quicker and more noticeably than anyone in NXT currently and it’s exciting to see.

Whilst I may also harbour dreams of a strange six man mixed tag match pitting the Scots of Drew, Noam and Nikki against the Irish Sheamus, Finn and Becky, I genuinely would like to see Nikki Cross on the main roster one day. At the rate she is going, hopefully this time next year she’ll be making her debut. The unhinged and brutal Scottish lass would be a great addition to either roster, having found a perfect place in Sanity and NXT. There will hopefully be much more to come from Cross.

And finally…..

Seth Rollins this week finally debuted his new finisher on live TV. Having seen a few recordings from house shows as he got it down, it was nice to see him use it on Raw this week in the six man. The set up with finally abandoning Triple H’s finisher to continue his quest to get his life back and be his own man was a nice touch. Ignoring the internet’s quick jump to label it a rip off of Omega’s (Rain) V-Trigger, remembering that Punk didn’t even change the name of the GTS, the move is currently unnamed, and I’m curious to see what it gets called.

I have seen Seth wrestle in his Tyler Black days through to FCW, early NXT and now the main shows. There have been a lot of finishers in that time, including my favourite, God’s Last Gift. But as characters develop, it’s nice to see a change in character bring a change in finisher. It’s the little things that make a difference. It was about time Seth showed his pedigree.

