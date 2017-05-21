WWE Backlash PPV Predictions

The promotion is all done with the hype for one of the more unusual PPV’s this year, as well as the first for the blue brand post Wrestlemania. Backlash is upon us. The land of opportunity is showcasing it’s policy by giving us two new No.1 contenders in the title matches. It is also putting its women’s division on a night off by sticking them in a TV show 6 – woman tag match, and will feature the long awaited main roster in-ring debut of the man they are billing as The Artist Known as Shinsuke Nakamura. An intriguing night, however you come down on the Breezango and Mahal contendership. So it’s PPV Sunday, let’s get to what I want to see happen, masquerading as predictions.

Matches (& pics) taken from WWE.com as of time of writing.

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English (Kickoff Match)

Since the Perfect 10 debuted, he has been without direction. Whilst it’s great to see the developmental veteran on the big brands, he needs something to get his teeth into, and possibly a bit of an explanation as to who he is. The crowds are loving the ‘ten’ shouts, but maybe they could do with an explanation as to why he calls himself the Perfect 10?

On the other side of the ring, Aiden English has found himself on a solo run since Simon Gotch’s departure. I quite like Aiden English and feel he definitely has something to contribute to the mid card in the short term but he too is in need of a proper program. I don’t expect tonight to be anything other than a clean win for Dillinger, as English’s losing streak continues.

Winner: Tye Dillinger, to a chorus of 10’s.

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

This feels every bit a filler match, just to pad out the card. Whilst the two have a reason there to fight about, their time in the Wyatt family never really pointed at a serious comradery, or a serious falling out. The issue seems to be a case of ‘that’s what people do’ after a stable/tag team dissolves.

Erick Rowan won a short match recently on Smackdown so I expect Luke Harper to win this one, as it is WWE and old habits die hard. These two could have a decent big man match if given time but I’m expecting a short one, to leave time for the more important and fleshed out matches.

Winner: Luke Harper.

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

The continually messed around and undervalued Sami Zayn takes on one of the new golden boys in Baron Corbin. I like both and would love to see both head up the card with momentum but everything about this match suggests Sami is gonna help Corbin along in his best heel outing yet, as he targets a move towards the championship.

With Money in the Bank up next for the Smackdown crew, Corbin has to be one of, if not the favourites for the shiny, life changing briefcase. Momentum will help with that so I expect him to pick up the win here. What will make this intriguing is how they go about it. Zayn plays the beaten down underdog better than anyone, and a good match could do a great deal for both competitors here, given the right amount of time and the right finish. Whilst I’m pretty convinced that Corbin wins this one, and Zayn keeps chasing him for the next month refusing to back down; leading to Corbin stealing the case at the last minute from Zayn at the Money in the Bank match, I suppose there is room for Zayn to win via DQ, due to his refusal to give up in the face of Corbin’s overwhelming brutality. But I don’t see that happening, unfortunately. Expecting a Corbin win.

Winner: Baron Corbin, with a gutsy Zayn performance.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella & Tamina ( Six – Woman Tag Team Match)

This has the certain feeling of wheels turning. It also exposes the small women’s division on the blue brand. With the exception of the soon to be (re)debuting Lana, and Nikki Bella (hiatus), the entire division is in this match. Which makes a person wonder why the writers would put all the heels in one stable? Either way, this match isn’t the most exciting possibility that could have occurred for the women in blue.

With all the feeling of a Smackdown time filler, the six could still put on a decent story, if not a thrilling match (which they could do in fairness, I’m just not expecting it.). The key with this match is to build for what comes next. Naomi is the champion, Charlotte wants the championship and even though she is facing heels, she’s not exactly a fully minted face just yet. Then Natalya, who started her collective after not having opportunities, will surely want to get involved in the title picture. A triple threat or a change of champion could be on the cards sooner rather than later. They could set that tonight with Natalya pinning the champion but they seem to be moving directly to Naomi and Charlotte. I can’t see any merit in them winning though, so I’m going for the ‘Welcoming Committee’ to win, after RoyalFireGlow (?) implode.

Winner: The Welcoming Committee of Natalya, Carmella & Tamina.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

One of two matches that could not only steal the show, but could make serious claims to go on last. One of the key foundations this PPV was built on is Shinsuke’s in ring debut and I know I’m not alone in wanting to see it. Obviously, the standard fears of something imagined to be so good could go wrong and we could be left with a dismally short or uninspired match are arising, but I’m letting my optimism run wild with this one.

Dolph Ziggler is the perfect first opponent on the major brand and he has been very good in pointing out the fanfare is based on nothing but previous work. Despite that body of work being some of the best, Dolph is right when he says he has accomplished nothing on the major shows, whilst pointing out his own long list of credentials.

The most noteworthy thing about it is Dolph’s in ring ability, eagerness to sell and desire to be part of a match that has everyone talking the next day. The show stealer is an apt gimmick and with Shinsuke Nakamura, it has every potential to steal the show. Here’s hoping it’s given enough time to give us the match we all want to see, and start Shinsuke on a long badass road to the top.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura (it really has to be, doesn’t it?)

Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Breezango

The Uso’s have been on fire in recent weeks and whilst the Fashion files skits have been mostly miss for me, I do like the Breezango team. It was only a few months ago that people were shouting out for the talented team to be given a chance. Now they have that chance and a sense of hesitation has appeared. Most likely due to the fact that they were thrust into the title picture rather than built up, but the fact is they are there and have the opportunity to cement themselves as championship worthy, if not champions just yet.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango have a strange history in WWE but both are talented guys capable of putting on good matches. (Fandango won his first match at Wrestlemania against Chris Jericho and Tyler Breeze took on the legendary Jushin Thunder Liger at Takeover: Brooklyn, such was the faith in him.) Both are dependable individuals and considering they are paired with the talented Uso’s, this could easily be a great match. I doubt it will be. Not to cast doubt on their ability, more so the time they are allocated. I’m anticipating a great chunk of the time on the WWE title match, the US title match and Shinsuke’s debut (entrance). That time has to come from somewhere and I imagine it’ll be coming from the tag title match as there has been promotion but none of it has suggested a title change in a fiery encounter. Still, I’m quietly anticipating a good match that does Breezango’s legitimacy claims the world of good. The Uso’s don’t need a boost, they’re already pretty damn great. Plus they will have The New Day to feud with soon enough.

Winner: The Uso’s.

United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Many an individual’s pick for match of the night, and choice for either first or last match on the card. Laying out a show is an art often overlooked and not really appreciated as much as it should be but this match must produce a problem for the showrunners. Do you put it on first, hoping that by the time the WWE championship main event goes on, people are OK with sitting through it? Or do you put it on last, knowing it’ll be great and send the fans home happy? (With quality, rather than result.) For me, I’d put Shinsuke on last, and treat him like the big deal he is, but this could go on last just as easily. The problem they will have is Chicago is a hostile crowd when annoyed, and you would have to think they’re not going to be too thrilled with Orton vs. Mahal. They need to position the matches as far as possible apart.

Owens has to be winning. His new gimmick is tied to the title and there’s nothing to gain from AJ winning at this time. What is almost guaranteed is that it will be a great match. WWE is well aware in what they have in AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. What would be nice would be a bit of simple adversity for AJ to overcome, maybe a few shenanigans from Owens, but either way, I’m excited to see it unfold.

Winner: Kevin Owens, continuing to be the New Face of America.

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

Now we come to the albatross around the neck of Backlash. It’s good that WWE is using the fact that it no longer has to convince people to splash out big bucks on PPV’s to give a shot to a new act at the top of the card. The cheaper monthly price of the Network has its advantages, although this should not be used as justification for the lacklustre presence of Orton as Champion, but I want to avoid negativity as much as I can. Even if I’m not looking forward to it.

This is a predictions editorial, which mean I’m guessing what the very near future holds. I’m guessing because I can’t see the future, so I can’t prove Orton will be a lazy son of a bitch that makes no effort to help Jinder take up resident on Main Eventer Avenue. I’m not optimistic however, but let’s look at the positives. A new face is about to challenge the most boring champion we’ve had in a few years. Whilst not the most polished, talented, or deserving challenger, he is by no means the roughest, most untalented, undeserving challenger ever.

What could happen in the match itself could be entertaining. There are numerous possibilities circulating. Jinder could win by DQ, then spend the next few months talking about being the rightful champion. Orton could win by DQ, after being assaulted by Rusev. Orton could win clean and the Jinder experiment could be over. Jinder could take the title (crazier things have happened.) For me, I think Orton keeps the title. I’d like to see Rusev as a challenger as Orton continues to fight off foreign invaders because this is the 80’s. Or because I hope Rusev accidentally kicks his face off. I’m not sure which. But I don’t think Mahal will be taking the title. But he could win the match. But I’m betting on a Orton DQ win, and hopefully the start of a feud with Rusev, as Jinder moves forward complaining about being screwed and heading into Money in the Bank.

Winner: Randy Orton, guessing DQ.

So there you have it. For the second PPV in a row I’m guessing no title changes, and that went disastrously wrong last time. 50% wrong actually. But still feeling confident about it this time. Well, more confident than last time. As I finish writing this I realise I’m looking forward to this PPV more than I thought. Whilst not overly excited, I’m intrigued by the possibilities. Downright curious, in fact. Here’s hoping it doesn’t disappoint.

Feel the desire to argue, agree, condemn or converse? Comment below or at cmheneghan21@gmail.com or @HeneghanCiaran.