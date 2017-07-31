Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW

– PWInsider.com listed the following spoilers for tonight’s RAW episode. The show will be Kurt Angle’s first appearance in Pittsburgh since his WWE return.

We can expect to see the following matches tonight:

* Big Show vs. Big Cass

* Nia Jax vs. Bayley

* Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

* Jason Jordan on MizTV

Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.