2017 Royal Rumble Review Editorial

The show opens up with a great video package and reminds us that the Road to Wrestlemania begins tonight! With a card that WWE has lined up for this PPV, it should not disappoint. I hope you all enjoyed this year’s rumble as much as I did, let’s get into it.

The opening match is for the WWE Women’s Championship between Bayley and Charlotte (c).

I am interested on how long the streak of Charlotte victories lasts. The champ does a great job in keeping Bayley down and dominated early on. Bayley tries to mount a comeback and hits a great elbow drop from the top rope in tribute to the Macho Man but only manages to get a close 2 count. Charlotte hits a good looking “Natural Selection’ on the apron and rolls Bayley in the ring for the 1-2-3. Charlotte remains unbeaten for championships at PPV’s with this victory. It will be interesting to see what Bayley will do on Raw tonight and to see where this feud will go from here, great match to open with. Charlotte has solidified her spot as “Queen of the Women’s Division”

Kevin Owens (c) takes on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in a ‘Chris Jericho in a shark cage above the ring’ match. The match starts off with Jericho and Owens double-teaming Reigns before the bell rings. Finally Reigns gets Jericho in the cage and he begins to ascend above the ring and the no Disqualification match. It really starts with a ‘hardcore’ feel as most of the action starts out of the ring with chairs and a trip down the row of international broadcasters. Owens sets up something that I have named “The Chair Contraption” on the outside of the ring and it looks nasty, he tries putting Roman through with a superplex from the apron but is unsuccessful. After a frog splash from Owens to put Roman through a table and some come back from Reigns, he punches KO and proceeds to fall into the contraption and is out cold. Maybe you would think that would be enough to take Owens out, but he looks at an announce table and then proceeds to put him through it. After rolling him in the ring, Reigns looks to finish him off with a spear through a well placed table…..but Braun Strowman comes in from the crowd and gives Reigns a good beating and slams him through a table giving Kevin Owens the opportunity to cover for the 1-2-3 and retain the WWE Universal Championship. I loved the no DQ aspect of this championship match and it really felt like a fight between the two.

Neville vs Rich Swann (c) for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

I was really looking forward to this match, I have been enjoying the recent weeks of Neville and his changed persona. These two should have a great, fast-paced match and I wasn’t wrong. There was some time early on that I thought was slow but after that, it was game on! Swann hitting that superkick to Neville from the top rope was awesome to see and it really helped get some momentum started for the champ after being dominated early on. Neville hits a superplex and covers but only gets a 2 count and then immediately goes into his submission and gets the champ to tap out. Neville gets the WWE Cruiserweight title win against Rich Swann which I am hoping will begin a nice rivalry between these two 205 live participants.

AJ Styles (c) vs John Cena for the WWE Championship

Can John Cena tie the record of Ric Flair? AJ Styles has a chance to. So many expectations going into this match that I can’t even count. Only one year in the WWE, Styles has accomplished something not very many have in beating John Cena and winning the WWE Championship in his short tenure. The build up to the match was fun to watch, both men being great on the mic. It started off a little slow but turned back and forth with each of the men getting opportunities to get the win but falling short numerous times. Cena taking a few Styles Clashes and Styles receiving multiple Attitude Adjustments to no avail. It finally took two AA’s in a row from Cena to put out Styles and win his 16th WWE Championship. This was an awesome match between two of the best in the WWE, I am really hoping this isn’t the last time these two will face off even-though I can only feel a Ric Flair moment coming soon.

Royal Rumble

This has lately become my second favorite PPV for the WWE just because of the implications of the winner being so high. I really didn’t know what to expect going into this year’s and it really took me as a surprise as to who won. I am excited to see where the winner goes from here and am very excited to go down the Road to Wrestlemania……..

Entrant #1–Big Cass #2 Chris Jericho #3 Kalisto #4 Mojo Rowley #5 Jack Gallaher #6 Mark Henry #7 Braun Strowman #8 Sami Zayn #9 Big Show #10 Tye Dillinger #11 James Ellsworth #12 Dean Ambrose #13 Baron Corbin #14 Kofi Kingston #15 The Miz #16 Sheamus #17 Big E #18 Rusev #19 Cesaro #20 Xavier Woods #21 Bray Wyatt #22 Apollo Crews #23 Randy Orton #24 Dolph Ziggler #25 Luke Harper #26 Brock Lesnar #27 Enzo Amore #28 Goldberg #29 Undertaker #30 Roman Reigns

I have Braun Strowman counting up the most eliminations for the night with seven and Chris Jericho lasting just over an hour (according to WWE.) A lot of bodies laying around the apron of the ring and some action going on in the middle once the ring got a little crowded. With all of the video packages they were playing about the top 30 moments in the history of the Rumble, you just couldn’t guess on who was going to be victorious. Watching Brock Lesnar come in and clean house was great to see while waiting for Goldberg to emerge. After coming in, Goldberg spears Lesnar and clotheslines him over the top. That match up only leads us to hope for a Wrestlemania match coming for those two. When it came down to three men standing: Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns, I still couldn’t figure out who was going to come out on top. Numbers would make you believe that Orton or Wyatt would take it but Roman sent Bray over the top to leave himself against Orton. After a spear attempt from Reigns being countered into a RKO, Orton then puts Roman over the top to become the 2017 Royal Rumble winner and win a spot in the main event of Wrestlemania.

Unexpected winner for me but that’s not saying much. I am looking forward to what’s going to happen with Orton in the coming weeks with his involvement in the Wyatt family and a shot at a championship later this year.

What did you guys think? See you back here in a couple weeks!