205 Live is Bad for Business

There was a great article written by Dallas Barnes last week that laid out all the reasons why 205 is Must See TV . I can’t say that I disagree with any of his points, however, I also can’t seem to get passed the fact that 205 Live has clearly impacted the Cruiserweights in a negative way. This isn’t to say that the Cruiserweights themselves aren’t worth the watch, because they absolutely are. What I’m saying is that the format in which they’re presented absolutely hinders their ability to flourish on the main roster.

If the main storylines are taking place on 205 Live and only a small piece of that storyline is seen on RAW, then what’s the point? Why should I remain invested? Is the payoff not worthy of Monday Night RAW? As is, I’m already investing three hours of my Monday night, but now if I’m understanding correctly, the WWE is asking me for MORE of my time? Listen, I love WWE just as much as anyone else, but this is a bit excessive.

It’s perplexing that within the three hours of RAW that this division is at times only given one segment to get across what’s going on in ANOTHER show. It’s as if WWE does not want to the division to get over with a broader audience, which is completely mind bottling since I’d bet that a large portion viewers in the 28-34 demographic got drawn to pro wrestling via the Cruiserweights on WCW programming in late 90s. Additionally, the Cruiserweight division is the easiest division to keep PG and remain entertaining. It’s the only division that character development does not have to be the top priority. Instead, they can rely on their bread and butter, which is telling stories in the ring via high flying action that cannot be seen anywhere else.

I know what some people will say, which is that 205 Live gives other superstars the chance to shine and get noticed …. but does it? Does it really get them noticed? Maybe it does, but I’d bet that getting two minutes of TV time on Monday Night Raw is more impactful to their character and career than three weeks on 205 Live. Think about it, James Ellsworth was given a 10 second promo and two minutes with Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw and this past April he was skipping to the ring down an 80 yard ramp at WrestleMania in front of 75,000 people. So while I agree that it gives them exposure, I think it’s the wrong exposure for a new division.

Now, I said before that I didn’t disagree with any points from Dallas’ article, however I need to retract that. Neville’s King of The Crusierweights was not born in 205 Live nor did it contribute to any of his success as a heel. That’s all Neville. His promos on RAW, his heel turn on RAW, his athleticism on RAW is why he has gotten to the level he’s on. 205 Live is merely his testing ground for his performance on the main roster. If anything, I’d argue that the purple ropes that he was forced to fight between did him actual harm. The simple coloring of the ropes was a statement that Neville was separate from the Main Roster, which couldn’t be further from the truth. Pound for pound Neville is easily one of the best performers within the WWE and he has single handily kept this division afloat. WWE is fortunate that he has the credibility and ability to back it up each and every night. This is why guys like Swann and TJP didn’t work out with the title and why Neville has held it for so long.

If you’re the Champ and the crowd goes to take a piss break when you’re in the ring, there’s a problem. It’s even worse when they see the ropes being changed, leave to hit up the merchandise stand and don’t even hear your theme music … “but don’t worry folks, because whatever you miss here you can see on 205 Live!”. To me, this makes a statement. A statement that says, if you don’t want to watch, don’t worry about it, because this is anything but Must See TV.

So while 205 Live is a great show, it’s NOT best for business. It’s not best for the talent on the show and it’s certainly not doing the fans any favors. If anything, 205 Live is robbing the fans of an experience to see the world’s best high flyers on the world’s top wrestling promotion by a country mile. If I had it my way, the division would be gone tomorrow and the WWE would host an annual C.W.C. tournament to determine a #1 contender. Not only would the winner of that tournament become the #1 contender, but the Championship match would headline a WWE “B” PPV like BattleGround or Backlash. This would allow the Cruiserweights to establish themselves in front of the WWE’s primary audience and bring credibility and eyes to their division within the WWE main roster.

In summation, I want to make it clear that I like the show, 205 Live. It is “Must See TV” from an action standpoint, but unfortunately in order to be successful it also “Must Make Sense.” At the moment, I don’t think it does. It’s just simply not best for business.