5 Potential Opponents For Samoa Joe

Since arriving in WWE, Samoa Joe has made his presence felt. Despite being down in NXT for almost two years, Joe has already displayed why he is one of the hardest hitters around. The former NXT Champion looks all but done in the development brand, hence a Main Roster call-up appears to be imminent.

Here are 5 Potential Opponents for Samoa Joe on the WWE Main Roster.

1. AJ Styles

Okay, yes AJ Styles tops another list. Both AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were instrumental during TNA’s Golden years. In addition to this, the two were part of TNA’s only five-star rated match. These two know each other all too well. At this point both are respected veterans in the business. However that does not diminish the prospect of another Styles VS Joe contest. If there is one match the WWE Universe deserves to see, it would be AJ Styles VS Samoa Joe.

2. Seth Rollins

There is no doubt Seth Rollins is destined for great things. He is One of the best talents on the active WWE roster. Sometimes matches with established veterans brings out the most in young talents. So with this in mind, Samoa Joe would the ideal opponent for Seth Rollins. In a match that would be of technical mastery, one cannot doubt that Joe will bring the best out of Rollins. Also, this match has the potential to be special as the mixture between Aerial and Technical offense could create a memorable bout. Samoa Joe is absolutely someone who can bring a young Seth Rollins up to his best.

3. Cesaro

Just imagine this match! Cesaro is one of the most well-versed superstars in WWE. The Swiss-Superman is capable of just about anything in the ring, literally. Furthermore his adaptability in the ring is incredible, he can work with anyone. Therefore imagine Cesaro facing Samoa Joe. The two possess contrasting styles in the ring, but the prospect of a world-class contest is absolutely possible. Overall, this bout is a must for WWE.

4. Brock Lesnar

While this is perhaps a typical listed superstar, hear me out. Brock Lesnar remains WWE’s top-drawer in Box Office. Despite appearing every couple of months, The Beast remains a huge draw for the company. However if he is to remain a top draw, WWE need to find new opponents for Lesnar. As his commodity may not last forever. Therefore, the addition of Samoa Joe to main roster will be beneficial for Lesnar. This feud would be new and fresh, something for fans to retain attention towards Brock Lesnar. Also, just imagine the match itself between these two…….

5. Sami Zayn

While the two have met in NXT, the implications would intensify on the main roster. Sami Zayn is touted to be the leading face in the company, the seeds have been planted. Currently one of the most beloved superstars on the main roster, Zayn needs all the momentum possible. Therefore a bout with Samoa Joe would not go a miss. Two Indie darlings facing off would be a win-win for the WWE Universe. None the less, both Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe would both greatly benefit from a potential feud.