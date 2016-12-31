5 Potential Opponents For Shinsuke Nakamura

Upon his arrival to WWE in April, Shinsuke Nakamura has taken the WWE Universe by storm. Quite easily one of the most charismatic superstars in the company today, Nakamura has been a headline name for the NXT brand in 2016. At this point it has almost been a year since he debuted in NXT, which makes many fans wonder if his main roster call up is imminent. Here are 5 potential opponents for Shinsuke Nakamura to face on the main roster.

1. AJ Styles

There is absolutely no doubt AJ Styles has had a Phenomenal 2016. Debuting at the Royal Rumble to a huge pop, Working a great feud with John Cena to being the current WWE World Champion. Styles has been the best performer on the main roster in 2016, as he fully deserves all the credit in the world. While Styles has faced Shinsuke Nakamura before at Wrestle Kingdom 10 for New Japan, this is a sure dream match for WWE fans. In addition to this I have no doubt fans would embrace this bout as the hype would be unmatched. This a match worthy of a billing for Wrestlemania. Please WWE, please?

2. John Cena

Love him or hate him, John Cena is of huge importance to the company. Remaining one of the biggest attractions for WWE as his presence alone boosts TV ratings, John Cena is still the man. On the other hand Shinsuke Nakamura who is one of the most over superstars in recent years, has all the potential to be as big as Cena in WWE. Imagine two of the biggest names in the company facing off for the first time. Cena evokes emotions from the WWE Universe unlike any other superstar. Whereas Nakamura simply has to walk down the aisle to create an electric atmosphere. Hopefully WWE shall keep this potential bout on standby, it would be brilliant.

3. Brock Lesnar

Much like John Cena, Brock Lesnar is still a huge attraction for WWE. Despite making sparse appearances every couple of months, fans will continue to flock to see the Beast in action. One could only describe this potential bout as a “Slobber-Knocker”. One of the most destructive superstars in Lesnar against Shinsuke Nakamura, one of the hardest hitters in the company would be immense. Furthermore it would really bring the best out of box office hype for the compan. The two did face off during Lesnar’s short New Japan run between 2005 and 2006. However in the last 11 years a lot has changed for both men, thus this match would be very intriguing.

4. Seth Rollins

With the exception of AJ Styles, Seth Rollins is the currently the best in-ring worker in WWE. While his recent face turn has been unclear one cannot fault his efforts in the ring. Slowly but surely becoming one of the best talents in the company, Rollins has more or less earned his place on this list. Possessing a unique aerial ability alongside a modified ground game, Rollins is plenty of fun to watch. Similarly Shinsuke Nakamura possesses a unique ground game as well as a strong submission arsenal, thus put the two together and you have a potentially show stealing contest. Also this could be a match that would essentially pave the way for Rollins in the future.

5. Kevin Owens

Lets make no bones about it, Kevin Owens is great. Graduating a wonderful 2015 with an even stronger 2016, KO has more than proven he deserves to be at the top of the card. Much like the other superstars on this list KO is a brilliant worker in the ring. In addition to this he is wonderful on the mic, which is an added bonus. In perspective fans would welcome this bout as it would be very reminiscent to a match from the Indies. Yes, the two have faced but it was not on WWE Television. So with this in mind WWE could really mold Shinsuke Nakamura VS KO into a very compelling feud.