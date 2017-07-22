5 Reasons why 205 Live is the best weekly show.

Why 205 Live is must watch Tv

Since the Cruiserweight Classic ended on September 14th of 2016 and a new Cruiserweight Championship was introduced to WWE RAW on September 19th, Fans of the cruiserweights were crying for more time for the cruiserweights to do what they do best. For some reason though, 205 live is a show not many wrestling fans watch. So today I’m going to be giving me 5 reasons why 205 live is must watch tv.

5.) Long-term feuds and booking

205 live does something the main roster has a problem with and that is long term booking , and sticking to their guns so to speak when it comes to storylines. A good example is the feud between The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa that recently ended on 205 live.

Akira Tozawa debuted in January and was immediately thrown into a feud with The Brian Kendrick. The feud started after Akira Tozawa refused to be taught by The Brian Kendrick, which The Brian Kendrick took the wrong way and decided to teach him lessons for weeks by beating him up, cheating while winning, even at one point found someone named Bryan Kendrick to take his place to teach Tozawa to read the fine print. After months of taking this abuse, Akira Tozawa took the lessons learned from the Brian Kendrick and used them against him. Finally ending in a street fight in the Main event of 205 live.

This is just one of the many examples of the long-term feuds and booking

4.) New Faces on TV

One of the best parts of 205 live is seeing new talent develop in front of your eyes. Getting an additional 6-8 talent on TV every week with 3 matches and 2-3 backstage promos usually adds up to a good hour of television. Characters who would have no time to build a character are suddenly given the time to develop slowly in front of a crowd.

3.) Character development between 12 superstars

Looking at the roster of 205 live , every single wrestler has a solid character.

Neville, TJP, Rich Swann, The Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Noam Dar, Lince Dorado, and Ariya Daviari.

If you’ve watched 205 Live from the beginning you’ve seen all these characters blossom into full-fledged characters. What’s more impressive is that , they were built up characters from nothing.

2.) Solid In-ring Action every week.

Although this might be an unpopular opinion , Every single week we’ve been treated to great main events. Don’t believe me? Go on the WWE network and check out the main events of the past few weeks. Cedric Alexander vs Noam Dar in an I quit match with a star-making promo from Noam Dar From July 11th , TJP vs Rich Swann From July 4th ( I know I know just give this match a chance. I promise it will surprise you), Rich Swan vs Neville from June 20th ( also featured a good short match from Mustafa ali and Drew Gulak)

Ok You done watching those matches? Alright as you can see , although they’ve shied away from the high flying action from the CWC . WWE has done the smart thing and added more story to their matches instead of relying on high flying spots to get reactions.

1.)The rise of Neville, The Self-Proclaimed King of the Cruiserweights.

Anyone who watches 205 live knew this had to be coming. Since returning from injury at the Royal Rumble and turning heel, Neville has been on a tear doing some of the best work of his career. Although he tuned down the high flying and flips, he’s more over with the casual Raw and tired 205 live crowd then he was a year ago. Rather its facing Rich Swann, Or his 3 match PPV series with Austin Aries or in an enhancement match with Lince Dorado. Neville has shown up to every match with his A+ game ready to steal the show. Let’s not forget that his mic work has become 100 X better since turning heel making you hate him even when he does pull out the always jaw dropping Red Arrow.

Well there you go my 5 reasons why you should be watching 205 live. Comment below if you agree or even if you disagree with my reasons.