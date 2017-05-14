5 “Shake Ups” That NEED To Happen This Year

IMPACT Wrestling to Basic TV

WHY? Because who the hell has POP TV? Seriously though, IMPACT needs a better TV deal if they want to truly be seen as an actual #2 company. What better way to do this then by getting program on a station that is accessible to everyone like basic over the air channels. CBS, FOX, CW any of those channels would do just fine and placing it on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon or evening, and make it easy for people to find your product. It’s worth a test run to gauge people’s interest and see if you can build that audience. What’s the worse that can happen, besides getting additional eyes on the brand?

2. Randy Orton to IMPACT

Hear me out now, Randy has done all he can in WWE, multiple times, there is nothing left for him to really do under the WWE umbrella. We all know the business is better when there is a viable number 2 competing company. It doesn’t even have to be long term, 6 months to a year is fine. Hell, WWE should just “lend” Orton to IMPACT and help them rebuild. No company will ever take over WWE’s position, they are just to powerful, are a lot more accessible and have better brand recognition. If Vince did it for ECW, then why not just give this company a bit of a boost that they desperately need? We all know Vince loves a challenge.

3. Kenny Omega to Smackdown Live

It’s just a matter of time before Omega signs with WWE, not a question of “if”, but more of when. When he does sign, he should be placed on Smackdown Live and go right after John Cena. What better way to establish your presence then by going after the company’s number 1 guy. Cena has even teased fans by posting a photo of Omega on his instagram. Eventually, when these two do lock up, it will result in some amazing matches.

4. Adam Cole to NXT

Lets face it, it’s just a matter of time before we hear, GLORIOUS.. (No, I wont give in Till’ I’m victorious), oh sorry, that theme is just so awesome.

Bobby Roode will be on Raw or Smackdown by April 2018, and who better to come over and take his spot as the top NXT talent than Adam Cole BAY BAY. Adam Cole is a superstar in the making and can carry the NXT brand without missing a beat. WWE likes their new talent to learn the “WWE style” and plugging Cole into NXT gives them the ability to do that, but also gives Cole a chance to make a name for himself right away.

5. CM Punk to IMPACT

WHAT? CM PUNK back in wrestling? OMG!!!

Look, we all saw Punk’s UFC debut and at his age it isn’t easy to be able to step into the Octagon against those who have been training non stop all their lives for that sport. Punk wants at least one more fight, and he will get it because people will buy the pay per view, but if this doesn’t work out then IMPACT needs to put a solid offer to land his services, even if it’s just short deal. IMPACT needs that needle mover, someone who will be able to come in with solid big name recognition and WWE has those big names locked up under contract except for one, CM PUNK. Punk’s departure from WWE got people talking, Punk’s UFC run got people talking and his wrestling return will have people talking. IMPACT NEEDS Punk and the eyeballs he can bring with him to their product.