5 Star Wrestling Increases $1 Million Offer to CM Punk

As we previously reported, 5 Star Wrestling offered CM Punk one million dollars to participate in their 128 man tournament. Dan Hinkles confirmed on the latest edition of Pancakes and Powerslams Show that this wasn’t a publicity stunt for the promotion. He wants to arrange a meeting with Dana White to give Punk clearance to wrestle this year. Hinkles also increased his $1 million offer to Punk.

“I’ve never seen CM Punk’s [UFC] contract. We know that he had the fight, we know that he is a part of a multi-fight deal. We’ve also seen Dana White come out and say he’s not going to fight in the UFC again. And we’ve seen Punk come out and say he’d love to. I’m not suggesting for a second that what [5 Star Wrestling] would do would take precedence over that. What I’m saying is, if Conor McGregor, the lightweight champion of UFC, can go and box Floyd Mayweather, why the [heck] can’t CM Punk come and make a million dollars wrestling. If the lightweight champion can go out and actually lose in a real fight, in the world of fighting, the last thing thing you want is your real champion go and lose in another sport.”

Hinkles added, “But what we do is a bit different. If CM Punk returns to professional wrestling, it would be an iconic moment, a great moment, that could really kickstart [his return]. He could go back to the WWE, and they would pay him fortunes to do that, far more than we could ever offer. But what we could do is say that you can go do that for a company where you’ve already left, and we don’t know the real circumstances behind that, that’s his thing. But, he can come and really kickstart something here. He could come and be the guy that took this [company] to the top level.”