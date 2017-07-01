All Aboard the Titus Brand

There have been many occasions where a team has become a success much to the surprise of both the WWE and its fans. Team Hell No and Heath Slater & Rhyno are two very recent examples, and the Titus Brand which consists of Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, and Akira Tozawa is looking to be the latest in WWE’s surprise packages.

After years of being an on and off personality on WWE programming, Titus O’Neil looks like he has found his spot. The Titus Brand seemed like a random trio thrown together, but as weeks have gone by, a natural chemistry has come to life. Titus and Apollo have been quite the entertainers with their recent post-match press conferences on the WWE’s YouTube channel, consisting of one lonely WWE journalist asking questions.

Akira Tozawa’s inclusion has seemingly legitimized the Titus Brand, just like a real business, by expanding it has shown it’s stability and strength, and it has also shown the WWE fans this is officially a full-time act on Monday Night Raw. Akira Tozawa has also fit in perfectly with the absurdity of the Titus Brand, be it the group selfies or O’Neil picking him up like a child, Tozawa has definitely added to the Titus Brand.

Titus O’Neil’s new found role as the leader of the Titus Brand is perfect as it plays off his strong speaking skills, which he has showcased in many different events. O’Neil is one of the WWE’s main spokesmen at events such as their Make-a-wish campaigns, and he has also given a Ted Talk titled “The Domino Effect”. He has transferred his ability to speak in a formal, yet engaging manner to the WWE, and it has worked to perfection. Titus speaks like a business man, yet he still entertains the fans, and also shows his ability to promote his fellow teammates.

Voice of the Voiceless

While Tozawa and Apollo Crews are very talented in-ring performers, they have yet to fully showcase their personalities in WWE. The Titus Brand has not only given Titus O’Neil a platform to shine, but it has also given Tozawa and Crews a personality and a voice in the form of the “big deal” Titus O’Neil.

On the June 19th edition of Monday Night Raw, Tozawa defeated TJ Perkins, and after the match, Neville gave Tozawa a warning about challenging him. Instead of simply looking angry or speaking in broken English, Tozawa had O’Neil to do his talking. O’Neil questioned the “Neville level”, and also gave Tozawa a new catchphrase when he mentioned the “power of Tozawa”. He then got the fans chanting “AH” in support of Tozawa. O’Neil put on a great show for the fans, while also raising the profile of Tozawa.

The History of Titus

In the past, O’Neil has been a part of many short term acts on WWE television, and there are fears this may be another one of those short term acts. However, Titus has never looked better than in his new found role as the leader of the Titus Brand, and this act has also been drawing positive reactions from the crowd, which is certainly a positive sign.

After years of being on the sidelines, Titus O’Neil may have finally found his place on Monday Night Raw. The Titus Brand has shown signs of being a potential long-term act for WWE, and also shows signs of being a team capable of selling out merchandise stands with catchphrases like the “power of Tozawa”. The future looks bright for Titus and the Titus Brand, so it may be time for WWE and the fans to jump on board the Titus Brand.