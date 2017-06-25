Abyss On His Journey With Impact, Hall Of Fame, Dixie Carter, More

– Impact Wrestling star Abyss recently spoke with “Main Event Radio” for an interview, check out the highlights below:

On being involved in every Slammiversary event:

“I sit back all the time and think on it. It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve been fortunate to have the longevity. To be part of every Slammiversary; every year becomes more and more special to me. I’m really proud and excited about it. In a business where you don’t always get longevity, I’ve been with Impact since the beginning. Looking back at all the great accomplishments. Sure we’ve taken our bumps on the road but we have always come out on top and are now moving forward and doing big things. The excitement level is high right now because we are in a different day, a different era. I’m excited for the growth of this company in the coming years. Thank you to the wrestling fans who have stuck with us through the good and the bad. To those fans that walked away from us, tune in and give us another shot. I think you’ll be surprised in the direction and new vision. I’m proud of the Monster’s Ball and the history and legacy of it. To have a match named after you is something I’m proud of. I’m looking forward to generations ahead bringing new angles, new swerves to that match-up. My flight record as far as who I’ve had the honor to mix it up with over the years. I’ve been in the ring with some incredible performers, incredible athletes. From AJ Styles to Sting to Hulk Hogan to Samoa Joe. It’s been a bucket list of talent who I’ve been able to work with over the years.”

On being inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame:

“I’d like to think that my credentials, my resume speak for themselves. The culmination of one’s career; body, mind, and spirit. I think that I qualify for that spot. There are also a lot of other qualified and well-deserving folks. I’m honored to be mentioned as a candidate after the culmination of a great career.”

On Dixie Carter:

“I truly believe that she deserving to go in the Hall of Fame. She ran a company for 15 years and established its history. Gave us all a platform to become an international company, the merchandising, action figures, the SpikeTV deal. …All that stuff was under her watch. I know she takes a beating in the media but they don’t know all the work she put in and the passion that she had.”