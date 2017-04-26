Adam Cole On Starting In WWE NXT, His Beef With Kenny Omega, His Free Agency

– Adam Cole recently spoke with ESPN and discussed a wide variety of topics including his free agency, check out the highlights below:

On working outside of Ring of Honor:

“For me, which a lot of people ask this, I still haven’t made a decision on what I’m doing. This is the first time I’m going to check and see the interests of other companies and see where everyone else stands. Since 2010, I’ve been just in Ring of Honor this entire time and never even considered the options of anything else. I’m gonna kind of look out and see what everyone else has going on and what else is out there and then kind of play it from there. We’ll see as far as negotiating any type of contracts, whether that be with Ring of Honor or with another company.”

On his beef with Kenny Omega:

“The whole story with myself and Kenny is, the Young Bucks describe it perfectly — they say, ‘It’s two alpha males who just don’t see eye to eye.’ That’s exactly how we feel. I feel like I lead the charge for Bullet Club in the States. There’s no question — I’m not an idiot — Kenny leads the charge for Bullet Club in Japan. Obviously, when we are together, it’s very rare. When we are, we don’t always agree or see eye to eye. As far as I’m concerned, I think you could expect or hopefully get to see a match with myself and Kenny very, very soon. We gotta have a friendly competition match where we could get this out of our system. We need to fight it out like brothers. Hopefully, very soon.”

On starting in NXT:

“I would want to [start in NXT] because, first of all, I’m a fan of NXT. I think the brand is cool. I think the Takeover shows are awesome. I think the fans are great. I love the roster of guys. I think it’s something that’s going to be looked at as a very special time in pro wrestling, so I want to be a part of it. Secondly, of course in a perfect world if I went to NXT, I wouldn’t want to be there forever; but I like the idea of going there and performing there and getting accustomed to the WWE audience and them getting accustomed to me and then eventually making the move to Raw or Smackdown. I think it’d be a lot of fun, and I think I would really enjoy working in front of that audience.”