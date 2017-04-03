More Photos & Videos Of WrestleMania 33’s Set Catching Fire Last Night

– As noted earlier, The WrestleMania 33 stage caught fire during The Undertaker’s closing segment following his loss to Roman Reigns last night.

The video WWE employees rushing out with a fire extinguisher to control the blaze, the fire did not draw much attention and we’ve heard no reports of injuries related to the fire.

Check out the additional photos and videos below:

The stage totally just caught fire #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/YYLLOZlNN7 — Amaya Fanel (@ChocoMochi) April 3, 2017

Oh my God, the stage lit on fire from Taker’s damn pyro. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/HtHIykKTby — Tyler Wilson (@straightedge109) April 3, 2017

The stage is on fire. Huge pillar of black smoke! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TntXkYVC61 — Jason (@JasonPChilds) April 3, 2017