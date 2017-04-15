AJ Lee reunites with WWE Champion (photo), Natalya on The Undertaker’s farewell at WrestleMania 33

– Former WWE star AJ Lee, who has been making the media rounds to promote her new book, recently reunited with RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, who tweeted out the following photo of the two:

– Natalya has released a new column for The Calgary Sun, and during the column, she talked about The Undertaker and his apparent farewell at WrestleMania 33. She said that it truly is an end of an era and if we have witnessed his last match, the legend of The Undertaker will never die. “The Phenom not only left his mark on WWE but also on every person who ever watched him or encountered him inside a ring. And we’re all better for the privilege of watching him perform or competing against him.

Thank you, Taker, for everything.”

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 5 Superstars who could be future world champions. Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin and Cesaro were listed in the video.

