AJ Styles Comments On Bullet Club Leaving NJPW For WWE

– WWE’s recent episode of “Table For 3,” which features WWE Hall Of Famers Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels, along with current WWE Superstar AJ Styles, check out the highlights below:

On leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling for WWE:

“I can tell you that, you talk about The Kliq, we were definitely guys who enjoyed hanging out together,” Styles said to Nash and Michaels during the latest episode of the WWE Network series. “We’d go out together. We didn’t have to, but we wanted to, like, we enjoyed that.”

“We went through the same thing that you guys are basically talking [about] right now. When we left Japan, it was Bálor first and then Anderson, Gallows, and myself all left at the same time, so you guys are talking about something that I’ve lived through myself.”