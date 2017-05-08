AJ Styles Comments On His U.S. Title Match At WWE Backlash

– WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Sky Sports about a wide variety of wrestling topics, check out the highlights below:

Wrestling in the UK:

“I love the UK. I’ve been wrestling for 18 years and it’s always been one of my favourite countries to visit because they have some of the craziest fans. They love what we do, especially the WWE.

“You’d better watch out because, as we’ve seen, we get a lot of UK fans that come out for Wrestlemania and the Monday and Tuesday after on live TV they’ll take over the show if you don’t watch it.”

“I feed off them. When there are great fans you can’t help but get energised and I like that. Maybe I would be a little intimidated had I not been over here so much but I love these fans.”

Contending For The US Championship:

“I’m excited about it. I think the United States Championship is as big of a deal to me as the WWE Championship, I’m just not in line for that right now and that’s okay. I set goals and being U.S. Champion is one of those and I want to make that Unites States Championship as important as the WWE Championship.”

“We’ve been able to do this before. This isn’t the first time we’ve been in the ring together, not even in the WWE but the matches are always going to be good. You get two guys in the ring that are passionate about what they do and hopefully we’ll put on a show to prove that.”