AJ Styles Declined WWE’s Initial Offer Years Ago

Former WWE star Simon Dean spoke with Chris Featherstone on the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast and revealed that AJ Styles turned down an offer from WWE several years ago. He said while the two were working for World Wrestling All-Stars in Australia, WWE reached out to AJ Styles with an offer. Styles declined it, and instead accepted an offer from TNA because they promised to build the company around him.

“I was right there for it. It was me and AJ. We were in Australia doing a tour for World Wrestling All-Stars. I told him I had been signed by WWE. They had a tryout in Cincinnati and he had went to that. I thought I was going to have to go to that, and I didn’t, I went right through it. In Cincinnati, he’d told me basically, after the tour in Australia we’d come back, and they had a [show] in Vegas.

“Bob Ryder and Jeff Jarrett had come up to me, and they told me that they were launching this new company called TNA. I told them that I had just signed with WWE, and I want to give it a shot. They wanted me to come to TNA, and they wanted to build the company around AJ. So, it’s not that AJ never wanted to go to the WWE, it was just that the offer was never right for AJ to come to WWE.”