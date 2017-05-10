AJ Styles On His Match Against Shane McMahon At WrestleMania 33

– WWE Superstar AJ Styles was interviewed by Inside The Ropes, check out the highlights below:

On his match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33:

“I’m absolutely proud of that match. I also think that most people go ‘Ughhh! Shane McMahon and AJ Styles?!’ Their expectations were very low, which made it easier for Shane and I. Because we could only go up. Shane puts 110% into everything he does, especially what happens in the ring. I was very happy with that, I felt like we did very well. I don’t know if it was the match of the night, but we gave them something they totally didn’t expect.”