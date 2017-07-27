AJ Styles is Pushing For A Match With Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE

AJ Styles recently appeared on the Edge and Christian podcast, where he talked about the match that everyone wants to see, which involves himself taking on Shinsuke Nakamura.

Styles said that he’s been pushing the idea of the match to Vince McMahon, saying that he told the WWE chairman that he wants a long-term storyline with the King of Strong Style.

Originally, it looked like there was at least a chance that WWE was going to do Styles vs. Nakamura at SummerSlam. But now it looks like Nakamura may be in triple threat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the event.