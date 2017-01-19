AJ Styles Robbed During WWE Live Event This Week

– According to KAIT 8 out of Jonesboro, Arkansas – AJ Styles was burglarized during last Monday’s WWE live event at the Convocation Center.

According to the report, the thief stole $1,000 U.S. and $7,000 in Japanese yen, as well as an iPhone, a small screen TV, and XBox 360, six XBox 360 games and a set of Beats headphones.

It was noted that the case is under investigation, and their requests for more information to be released were denied by Arkansas State University police.