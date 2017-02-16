AJ Styles Says John Cena Is ‘The Best’ & He ‘Insisted’ On Putting Bray Wyatt Over This Week

– On the latest of Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 show, Waltman talked about how he was backstage at SmackDown Live in Anaheim, California and had a conversation with AJ Styles about John Cena while he was there, check out the highlights and video below:

They sent us the following highlights:

Sean spoke with AJ Styles about Cena:

“He [AJ Styles] came up and he went, ‘I was watching your show’ and he goes, ‘I just wanted to tell you what you said about John Cena being the man and the best going, you’re a hundred percent correct.’ He goes, ‘anyone that doesn’t agree with you, it’s because they don’t really know John Cena and have never been in the ring with him.'”

Sean added on this week’s Smackdown finish:

I’m not sure what the finish was supposed to be for the match last night. But I know this for a fact, that John Cena insisted on putting Bray Wyatt over again last night, insisted on it. That’s not just a rumor.