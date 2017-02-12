AJ Styles Tweets Before Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber
– WWE Superstar AJ Styles tweeted out the following message earlier today on the upcoming Elimination Chamber match.
As noted, he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena at the Royal Rumble in January.
No match like #WWEChamber.
No man like the Phenomenal one.
Time to win back my @WWE Championship.
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 12, 2017