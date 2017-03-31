AJ Styles v Shane McMahon: “Holy Sh*t!”

“I love challenges, so does Shane McMahon. So, bring it on”. – AJ Styles on his Wrestlemania bout with Shane McMahon (Gorilla Position (24th March 2017)

It’s time for the “ultimate thrill ride” Wrestlemania 33. The WWE has a stacked card for this year’s Wrestlemania, from Goldberg versus Brock to Roman Reigns versus The Undertaker; no stone has been left unturned by the WWE to ensure that Wrestlemania will be the biggest and best show possible. However, one match has perhaps received the most attention from the fans and not for good reasons, and that is the AJ Styles/Shane McMahon matchup.

AJ Styles is considered by many to be the greatest in-ring performer in the entire wrestling business, Jim Ross has often said: “AJ Styles is the best, full-time, in ring performer in WWE for my money” (JR’s blog 09/12/16). AJ has become the best in-ring performer due to his ability to wrestle everyone and anyone, and have an incredible match. His list of classic bouts in 2016 alone, include matches with Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Dean Ambrose to name a few. But when AJ is put in a high-profile, highly promoted bout at Wrestlemania with Shane McMahon, it is deemed unacceptable.

While Shane McMahon is not the best wrestler in the world and certainly is not on the level of AJ Styles, his star power and ability to entertain have been greatly overlooked by many wrestling fans. Last year’s Wrestlemania will forever be remembered for Shane McMahon’s unbelievable leap of the top of the Hell in a Cell in his match against The Undertaker. A match that also proved many people wrong, as it enthralled fans for nearly twenty minutes and provided a moment that will be replayed by the WWE until the end of time.

Combine Shane’s willingness and fearlessness with AJ Styles uncanny ability to turn anything he is given into gold, you have a match fans “should” be eagerly anticipating. While the matchup itself possesses many ingredients needed to make a great match, the build up for the match has also been one of the best for this year’s Wrestlemania. The slow build to AJ finally exploding and attacking Shane McMahon was expertly done and the physicality and the performances from both AJ and Shane have been fantastic.

Despite the quality TV, AJ and Shane have provided, fans still feel the need to complain. The argument is AJ Styles is the undisputed best wrestler in the world, so why has he been given a match against a McMahon family member who is not even a legitimate professional wrestler? While the argument is fair and someone of AJ Styles ability certainly deserves the main event or a world title bout at Wrestlemania, there is an incredible opportunity for AJ Styles in this match. AJ has often been compared to Shawn Michaels, and at Wrestlemania 22, Shawn Michaels faced off against Vince McMahon. While you would think Shawn deserved better than this at Wrestlemania, this match is now lauded by wrestling fans because Shawn Michaels proved his greatness by delivering a classic match with a McMahon.

AJ Styles has the exact same opportunity to cement his legacy as one of the best wrestlers to have ever graced a WWE ring, and while Shawn had to face Vince McMahon, AJ Styles has the luxury of facing a far more capable performer in Shane McMahon. While the stage is set for AJ to shine, this match has also been the centrepiece of Smackdown in the lead up to Wrestlemania and with all this build up and all the skills AJ and Shane bring to the table – expect yourselves to say “Holy Sh*t!” during the match and after the match because AJ Styles v Shane McMahon might just steal the damn show.