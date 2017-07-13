AJ Styles Vs. John Cena US Title Match Set For SummerSlam?

On this past Tuesday’s SmackDown, AJ Styles issued an open challenge, which John Cena accepted. However, before the match could begin, the two were interrupted by Kevin Owens and Rusev, which led to a tag team match later on in the show.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE could be building towards a US Title match between Cena and Styles at this year’s SummerSlam.

“It looks like they’re building towards a John Cena vs. AJ Styles rematch for SummerSlam, because they made it very clear that they’re gonna… Even at the end when they were facing off, and during the show they wanted to do the match, and it’s a good match for both of them.”

Sadly, as of right now, it doesn’t look like WWE will do AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam.