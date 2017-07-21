AJ Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Happening at SummerSlam?

On Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about whether or not Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles will happen at this year’s SummerSlam, as WWE seems to be teasing two opponents for the Phenomenal One at next month’s show — the aforementioned Nakamura, and John Cena.

T”he other thing that’s interesting as far as SummerSlam goes is that they’ve teased AJ against both Nakamura and John Cena. They’ll both be good matches to have but I don’t know which one you would do. There was a very clear Nakamura, more than tease, I mean he outright said that he wanted the title, and Styles gave the indication that he wanted the match. The week before, Styles outright said that he wanted Cena and Cena said that he wanted him. So, I think it’s gonna be one of those two matches.”