AJ Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Here’s When It’ll Happen

It looks like we probably won’t have to wait much longer to see AJ Styles take on Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE.

According to Cageside Seats, in an effort to make this year’s SummerSlam as big as possible, WWE is seriously considering the idea of putting a Nakamura vs. AJ Styles match on the Brooklyn card.

This echoes what Dave Meltzer said a few weeks ago on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I don’t know for sure [if it’ll happen at SummerSlam], but it’s for sure a planned match. Whether or not it’s at SummerSlam or WrestleMania, I don’t know. But yeah, it’s absolutely a planned big show match.”

As previously mentioned, WWE is trying to make this year’s SummerSlam as big as possible, and adding Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles to the card will definitely help them accomplish their goal.

Other rumored SummerSlam matches include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H. If all those matches do end up taking place, then this year’s SummerSlam could end up being the biggest one of all-time.