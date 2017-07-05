AJ Styles Wins Independence Day Battle Royal, Earns U.S. Title Shot At Battleground

As we reported as a spoiler last week, AJ Styles will be challenging Kevin Owens once again for the WWE United States Championship at the upcoming WWE Battleground 2017 pay-per-view later this month.

“The Phenomenal One” ended up participating in the Independence Day battle royal at Tuesday night’s special Fourth Of July episode of SmackDown Live, advancing to the match by defeating American Alpha’s Chad Gable in a qualifying bout.

The former WWE Champion would go on to win the battle royal later in the evening, last eliminating Sami Zayn to claim the victory. After the match, the reigning U.S. Champion, Kevin Owens, tried to attack Styles, however Styles ended up laying him out and posing over him with the U.S. title as the show went off the air.

With the win in the Independence Day battle royal on Tuesday night, AJ Styles successfully earned the right to challenge Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

WWE Battleground 2017 takes place live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 23rd. Join us here on 7/23 for live play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view!