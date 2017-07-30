Al Snow On How To Get Noticed By WWE, Leaving GFW, More

– Al Snow spoke to the Duke Loves Rasslin Podcast on a number of wrestling topics, check out the highlights below:

On parting ways with GFW:

“I’m no longer with them because of financial reasons. Financial reasons are there are only so many spots for agents. New management came and and there are only so many spots for crew. I had a wonderful time there, I had a great run, it lasted much longer than I expected.”

On advice for indie wrestlers trying to get noticed by WWE:

“Make your contacts through the proper channels, make phone calls and try to connect with people. Don’t just show up and hang out at the door. Show up and introduce yourself. If it doesn’t work the first time, try a second time. If it doesn’t work the second time, try a third. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”