Alberto Del Rio Calls Triple H a “P***y” in Anti-WWE Rant

Alberto Del Rio went on another rant when WWE Diva Paige recorded him on a Periscope video from his La Cantinita restaurant in San Antonio. He said he has been drinking but didn’t need to be drunk to take shots at WWE and Triple H. This was the first time he mentioned Triple H by name, as in previous videos he only alluded to him.

In the first new video, Rio said some of the fans “are so dumb” because they do not speak two languages like him. He then promised to not bash WWE anymore and would not say “stupid stuff on camera.” He went on to say that he’ll mention all these things to Triple H in person whether he was drinking or not. Paige appeared to be uncomfortable after that comment and said she told him to keep that sort of talk to his Periscope.

Rio continued and said he’s not cheap like the new talent at WWE who work for $500 per show. He instructed viewers to watch Impact Wrestling and said they don’t judge talent by their skin color like other places. Paige interrupted to let Del Rio know that she still worked “there”. Rio responds by saying he didn’t mention any names and Impact doesn’t do that “bullshit anti-bullying campaign.”

He added: “You have to preach by example, Stamford! If you’re going to push an anti-bullying campaign, you have to stop bullying people! If you want to promote a no hate campaign, you need to stop doing what you’re doing and judging people by the color of their skin!”

In the second video posted Alberto Del Rio called Triple H a “fucking pussy” and said all he did was “marry well.”

