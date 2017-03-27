Alberto Del Rio To Marry Paige This Week, Says ‘A Company’ Is Trying To Destroy Them

– Alberto el Patron announced on Instagram that he will be marrying Paige on Wednesday. He also said they were being harassed by a company that’s trying to destroy them.

El Patron wrote the following:

I doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen… we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don’t fool me MF’s I know I was you trying to destroy us… destroy my baby… she’s better stronger than all of you pieces of [poop emoji]

We are getting married Wednesday …

Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters