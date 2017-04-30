Alberto Del Rio Misses Show and Takes Shot at WWE

Alberto Del Rio was unable to attend this weekend’s What Culture Pro Wrestling event “No Regrets” due to an illness. This is the second time he has missed a WCPW event. The company issued a statement, “Our most sincere apologies but @PrideOfMexico’s illness means his scheduled match with @Joe_Coffey won’t be taking place.”

Del Rio also took a shot at WWE on Twitter yesterday for editing Paige’s scenes from Total Divas show.

