Alberto Del Rio Misses Show and Takes Shot at WWE

Alberto Del Rio was unable to attend this weekend’s What Culture Pro Wrestling event “No Regrets” due to an illness. This is the second time he has missed a WCPW event. The company issued a statement, “Our most sincere apologies but @PrideOfMexico’s illness means his scheduled match with @Joe_Coffey won’t be taking place.”

Del Rio also took a shot at WWE on Twitter yesterday for editing Paige’s scenes from Total Divas show.

A birdy told me ratings were dropping from a certain reality show. Keep deleting my babies scenes. Keep up the good work. @RealPaigeWWE — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) April 28, 2017

Yes say hi to the bad guy haha, Yes MARKS im trying to ruin her hahaha…😂😂😂😂😂now be marks and talk about my tweet hahaha — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) April 28, 2017