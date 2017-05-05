Alberto Del Rio and Paige Get Into Heated Argument at Impact Tapings

Alberto Del Rio reportedly was in a “really bad” argument with his girlfriend and current WWE wrestler Paige. The incident took place at a recent Impact taping away from the arena. According to sources close to the situation everything between the couple is said to be fine the day after. Del Rio posted on Instagram that he had a bad travel day.
After 1 hour of sleep, jet lag and nearly missing the flight.. I made it to @impactwrestling I couldn't be happier. They treat everyone so well.. that's what a real company does. They take care of everyone. Talent, behind the scenes etc that help their company grow bigger.. now it's time to get to work and kick some traseros 20 different ways! #sisisi Llegando a la chamba a mi nueva casa, un lugar que le da su lugar a todo su talento para seguir creciendo y llevar esta empresa a la cima de la #luchalibre
We all know he beats her like Snuka did Nancy.