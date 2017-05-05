Alberto Del Rio and Paige Get Into Heated Argument at Impact Tapings

Alberto Del Rio reportedly was in a “really bad” argument with his girlfriend and current WWE wrestler Paige. The incident took place at a recent Impact taping away from the arena. According to sources close to the situation everything between the couple is said to be fine the day after. Del Rio posted on Instagram that he had a bad travel day.

