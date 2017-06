– It’s reported that Alberto El Patron broke up with Paige last night while in Orlando.

Alberto reportedly said “enough was enough” and that he reached his limit and knew that it was time to break up. It was also noted by SEScoops, that the couple had a “blowup” and that most of Alberto’s family and friends are happy that split.

Seen below, Paige posted photos with Alberto thanking Jeff Jarrett:

Water park time here in Orlando!!! ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ with the family!!! Thank you @realjeffjarrett making the family so happy and hooking us up with VIP..Having so much fun!! #familystickstogether A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT