Alberto El Patron Continues To Rip Triple H And WWE

– As noted previously over the past several months, Alberto El Patron continues to go on rants about Triple H and WWE, check out his latest Instagram post below:

“Tuesday next week a bunch of p—— will be there in San Antonio. The man with the big nose and no balls, but also the p—— from the rap battle will be too. Also with no balls. Like their boss. All yes men.

I’ll be in my restaurant. Starting at 10pm.

I’ll be waiting for you there.

17776 Blanco Road.

La Cantinita.

And after I beat the s— out of you. I’ll be you a drink. [Thumbs Up/Wink emojis] Just because I’m a good man.”

This week’s WWE SmackDown will be in San Antonio, Texas.