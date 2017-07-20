Alex Riley On Staying With WWE: “They Would’ve Owned Me”

– Alex Riley recently caught up with Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 to talk about a wide variety of topics including his time in WWE, check out the highlights below:

On how Vince McMahon and Triple H treated him:

“Vince McMahon [and] Triple H, they were straight [with me]. They were straight shooters and I always loved when somebody would say, ‘We’re just not gonna do it right now, sorry’ rather than bulls—ting me, and they never did. I heard – and I kind of got the feeling – that Vince was always a pretty big supporter of mine, so, hey, what a compliment to have. And I hope I’m making them very proud right now.”

On staying with WWE:

“I don’t know, because I would’ve been torn. I really really love that job, but WWE is very in this way. They own you. They would’ve owned me, I don’t think I would have been allowed opportunities to do anything else.”