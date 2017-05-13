Alexa Bliss Had Anxiety Over Heel Turn

Alexa Bliss admitted on Chris Jericho’s podcast to having anxiety when WWE management decided to have her play a heel role.

“It’s a lot of fun. When I first was told that I was turning heel I had such mad anxiety because the character that I portrayed before that was very bubbly, very princess, completely not relatable whatsoever and when I was told I was turning heel I had mad anxiety over it because I was like ‘oh my gosh, I don’t know how to be mean. I don’t know how to literally just make someone just, like, hate me and I would have anxiety over it. We would do heat drills and stuff in the Performance Center and there was times where I just stopped and started crying. I was like ‘oh my gosh, I don’t know what I’m doing.’”