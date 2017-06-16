Alexa Bliss Comments On Moving To Main Roster, Her Future, More

– RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with WWE.com about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On if she expected to ascend to the top of the WWE Women’s Divisions as fast as she did:

“How dare you? Of course I expected to rise so quickly. I know what I’m capable of. Even though other people didn’t know, I was going to make sure they knew exactly who Alexa Bliss was, and I was going to make sure they never forgot it.”

On if she was surprised she was drafted at all in the WWE Draft, and her spot late in the draft:

I was definitely surprised I got drafted. But then, after thinking about it, I started wondering why I was drafted so late. That’s when I decided I was going to take every opportunity and run with it. I went, ‘OK, you want to draft me late? Watch me become the biggest star in this business.'”

On when she felt she was hitting her stride on the WWE main roster:

“When I put Becky through a table at TLC. That was the moment that showed I can do everything everyone thought I couldn’t, and I did it well, and I became the SmackDown Women’s Champion by putting the top girl through a table. What other people can say that?”

On if she’s happy being on RAW now against new competition after conquering the SmackDown Live Women’s division:

“Of course I’m happy. Why wouldn’t I be happy? I’m the Raw Women’s Champion.”

On what the future holds for her:

“I want to be the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion. And I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure that happens.”