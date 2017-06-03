Alexa Bliss Nervous About Kendo Stick Match, Not Being Part Of Historic Ladder Match

– Alexa Bliss recently spoke to The Baltimore Sun about a wide variety of topics to help promote this Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View, check out the highlights below:

You two are in a kendo stick on a pole match Sunday. Have you ever been in a match like that before, and how do you prepare for it?

“No, I have never. I am quite nervous about it actually. I have hit Bayley with that thing so many times and I have a feeling that she really wants to get me back for that. I’m actually kind of nervous about trying to reach the thing. It’s a race to see who can get to it first. I don’t know if you know this, but I’m 5 feet tall. I don’t know if I can reach all the way up there to grab that stick. Do I let Bayley grab it first and then take it away from her? I don’t know. That’s what my main concern is, what if I climb up there and then just can’t reach it? I’m hoping that doesn’t happen, but if it does, I’ll have to do whatever it takes to get it down.”

This match happened because you pulled out a kendo stick and started waling on Bayley a few weeks back. Everyone seemed to almost be taken aback at how vicious those shots were. How did you develop your swing? Did you play softball at all?

“I played softball for three years. You know, when you get it in your hands, you just have to go big or go home. If I’m swinging, I’m swinging for home runs.”

While you’re going to be in a first-time match for women at Extreme Rules, SmackDown has announced a first-time match of its own with the Money in the Bank ladder match. Is there at all a twinge of regret that you don’t get to be part of that?

“You know, at first when I saw Shane come out and make that match, I did wish that I could be part of it. But, I have a lot of things to focus on right now on Raw. I’m excited for the women of SmackDown to make history and have the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match, because that’s a huge moment in the women’s revolution. I think it’s amazing for them and do I wish that I was in that match? Absolutely. But do I have any regrets? No, because I have my own things to focus on, like retaining my Raw women’s championship, and hitting people with kendo sticks and trying to avoid being hit with kendo sticks.”

We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of you being called up to the main roster from NXT. Looking back on that, could you have imagined that you would have done this much in this short of a time?

“Absolutely not. When I was moved to SmackDown, I actually thought that I had a lot more to accomplish in NXT before being moved up. I never held the title in NXT, I never even had a Takeover match. I would have never, ever imagined that I’d be in the position that I’m in now. I think a lot of my success is realizing all of that, and realizing how lucky I am to be in the position that I am in, and then making the most of that opportunity.”