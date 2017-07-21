Alexa Bliss Reveals Backstage Information On Her Title Belt

– WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Great Day Houston to talk about a wide variety of wrestling topics, check out the highlights below:

On why she chose professional wrestling:

“It’s such an amazing sport, I watched it growing up and it was never really something I knew I could get into, but once I got the opportunity I knew I had to get on it and I knew I had to try for it. I told my mom, I said, ‘Mom I’m going to try out for WWE.’ Her response was, ‘The heck you are!’ She was like ‘You’re are not doing that!’ So I had to try out without her knowing but know she’s like the biggest supporter and so proud of me.”

Backstage information on her championship title:

“This is the RAW Women’s Championship. What’s funny is – this is a little backstage information – the championship had to be shortened for me because it was so big on me, they actually had to take off size to let it fit me. But that’s why I’m ‘Five Feet Of Fury.'”