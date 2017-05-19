Andrew Everett Confirms Knee Injury

Andrew Everett confirmed speculations that he has been working through an knee injury. He has been working events with a torn meniscus for the past seven months. He posted on Twitter that he wants to get better and will work with a doctor to heal.

Best time as ever… I've been performing on a torn meniscus for 7 months. Time to fix it and come back better. See you at Slammiversary. 👍 — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) May 19, 2017