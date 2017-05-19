Andrew Everett Confirms Knee Injury

By
Wilson
-
0

Andrew Everett confirmed speculations that he has been working through an knee injury. He has been working events with a torn meniscus for the past seven months. He posted on Twitter that he wants to get better and will work with a doctor to heal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here