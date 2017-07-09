Around the Ring and Back Again: FTW, News and Notes

Some quick bullet points on recent events…

Austin Aries is gone just like that, possibly due to his attitude. He will be better served elsewhere.

Interesting that Chad Gable has been getting time to shine in singles matches. American Alpha has a lot to offer.

Tyler Breeze is pure gold these days.

The Power of Love couple, Maria and Mike, will get it done. Just watch.

Ok, Finn, Shinsuke, Sami, Tye Dillinger, Alpha, have all waited long enough. They need to be featured more.

Holding my breath that Kevin Owens isn’t injured. Having AJ Styles win the US title was nice to see at a live event. Making them seem more important is a good thing. Unless, of course, they were forced to because Owens is hurt.

I hope you’ll take the time to check out the info and review below of an independent show I recently attended…

I was out in Queens, NY recently on behalf of the No Gimmicks Podcast and courtesy of the Fat Man and the Jew Show, for an FTW wrestling show. Fight the World is an east coast indy promotion doing some good things with good in ring action. I conducted some interviews and was on hand for an appearance by Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat himself. You can’t match the type of interaction you can have at an Indy show.

Candy Cartwright is the women’s champion and started the night with an episode of the Candy Shop, which lead into a tag team title match. The champs, Alpha Psi, with their tremendous “Coach”, Coach Mammone, were able to retain over JD Alpha and Leyland Parker.

I talked with Mammone before his big match the living comic book hero of FTW, Rage. He’s great on the stick, explaining how he won their last match and would dominate the painted up freak Rage once again. Calling the Rage fans the Rage rejects. Unfortunately for the Coach, Rage brought back up in the form of his daughter, Kaos, (like “choas”) and evened up this feud at 1-1.

The tremendous Teddy Hart was also on hand, winning a triple threat match.

The match of the night was the FTW World title match between champion Jack Gallow, and Joey Janela. When these two become stars, remember you heard about them here first. Gallow retained to close the show.

I will be keeping up with FTW more and providing updates. Remember to support the indies in your area!

